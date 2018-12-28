There’s a Benefit Concert For Janie’s Fund at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Thursday, January 3rd. Janie’s Fund is a philanthropic venture that Steven Tyler and Youth Villages created to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered from trauma and abuse. The concert will feature live performances with Steven Tyler, Mick Fleetwood, The Loving Mary Band, and more musical guests. All proceeds go directly to Janie’s Fund. $500-$1,500. Will call is at 5pm, Meet and Greet is at 5:30pm, Doors at 7:30pm, and the Show starts at 8:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com; Janiesfund.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund