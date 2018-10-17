Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Music / Beethoven Fest at Historic Iao Theater 

Beethoven Fest at Historic Iao Theater 

by Leave a Comment

Beethoven Fest will be at Historic Iao Theater on Saturday, October 20th and Sunday, October 21st. Presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra and directed by Robert E. Wills, the two-day concert is a complete dedication to the music of Beethoven. Performances include: Beethoven’s Eggmont Overture, his Piano Concerto No. 5 (Emperor) featuring Pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi, and his Symphony No.4 in B-flat Major. $27 – $55. Saturday from 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday from 5-7pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

photo courtesy of Maui Chamber Orchestra

Comments

comments