BEAT-LELE at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

BEAT-LELE is happening at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, August 24th. It’s an ‘ukulele concert dedicated to the music of the Beatles with Dennis Muth, Sonny Aquino, Alastar McNeil, and Nolet Quiason. Enjoy listening to your favorite Beatles hits powered by Hawai‘i’s ‘ukulele: “A Hard Days Night,” “Here Comes the Sun,” ”She Loves You,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” and so many more. $30, $35. $30+. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

