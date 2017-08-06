Barry Flanagan and Eric Gilliom Dinner at Nalu’s South Shore Grill

There’s a Flanagan and Gilliom Dinner at Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Saturday, Aug. 12. It’s a chance to see two awesome musicians while dining at one of the island’s great restaurants. Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom will play Hawaiian music in an intimate, yet casual setting. A portion of each ticket will be donated to a Maui charity. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Facebook.com/Nalus-South-Shore-Grill-888299501240431/

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Nalu’s South Shore Grill