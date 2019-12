Check out the Astrid Kuljanic and Mat Muntz Duo Concert at Maui Coffee Attic on Friday, January 3rd. They’re a New York-based duo that are originally from Croatia and Seattle. They’ll be playing a wide variety of world music including Croatian, Balkan, Brazilian, Italian, Jewish, and more. $20. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; mauicoffeeattic.com

photo credit Francesco Moretti

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments