Check out the Artist to Artist Series with Jerry Santos at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, October 11th. Hosted by Henry Kapono, guests can listen to a talk story session with Kapono and Santos, and hear their combined talents on stage. They’ll discuss their careers, have a jam session, and more. $35-$65. Also available is the “Hangin with Henry” Backstage pre-show additional $45 (includes talk story, some music, photo, and autograph). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

