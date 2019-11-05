Artist to Artist Series Features Alx Kawakami at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Artist to Artist Series will Feature Alx Kawakami at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, November 8th. Kawakami is a Grammy-nominated and award-winning vocalist, songwriter, and composer. Hear him on stage with Henry Kapono, and enjoy music and up-close-and-personal talk story sessions. $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Alx Kawakami
