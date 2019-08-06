Arise Roots at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea

Arise Roots will be on stage at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Saturday, August 10th. Visiting from Los Angeles, the six-man reggae band is quickly becoming world renowned. Here’s your chance to get down to some roots reggae music in South Maui! The show will be opened up by Maui’s own, Empire. Find tickets on Eventbrite. $20. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); ariseroots.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Arise Roots

