Anuhea’s Aloha Always Fundraiser at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pa‘ia

Anuhea’s Aloha Always Foundation Fundraising Pa’ina will be at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pa‘ia on Saturday, June 29th. The second annual event will benefit the Aloha Always Foundation Scholarship fund with two events at Charley’s: daytime (1-5pm) and late night (9pm-close). The day event will feature live music with Anuhea & band, Kanekoa feat. Vince Esquire, and more! Also a silent auction, keiki games, face painting, raffle, prizes, and an awesome photo booth! The late night event is 21+ and will feature DJ sets and live performances from Rabbitt, Redmelo and headlined by Hawai‘is 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year, Anuhea & Friends! Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $25 ($15 for keiki at the daytime event only). $60/VIP includes VIP entry, Aloha Always t-shirt or hat, and a VIP meet and greet with Anuhea & the band. $400/VIP tables include tickets for four, Aloha Always merchandise and goodies, and reserved booth seating for the duration of the event. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Anuheajams.com/alohaalwaysmaui

photo courtesy of Facebook/Anuhea

