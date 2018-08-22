Anuhea Performs Live at The Shops at Wailea

Anuhea will Perform Live at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, August 29th. Here’s your chance to bring your family and friends to a free concert with Hawai‘i’s #1 female artist. She’s a singer/songwriter known for her beautiful lyrics, soulful voice, and innate spirit of aloha. Enjoy Anuhea’s acoustic soul, pop, rap, and reggae vibes at the Fountain Courtyard. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Anuhea
