Anuhea at the Shops at Wailea

Anuhea will perform at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, July 31st. Anuhea was recently honored as the 2019 Na Hoku Female Vocalist of the Year, and Concerts at The Shops will present a huge welcome back show for this Maui-born singer and songwriter. Parking cost proceeds of the show will be a benefit for Habitat for Humanity. Four-hour event parking is $5. The show is free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; theshopsatwailea.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Anuhea

