Annual Maui Pranksters Days Between Celebration at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia

The seventh annual Maui Pranksters “Days Between” Celebration will take place at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Saturday, Aug. 5. The event pays homage to the life and music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. This year, they’ll also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Summer of Love.” All Deadheads, Jerry Bear lovers, hippies, Neo-hippies and music fans should definitely head to the North Shore to party this weekend! 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo of Jerry Garcia’s guitar: Adam Jones/Flickr