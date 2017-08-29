The kickoff to the seventh annual Maui Jazz and Blues Festival will be at Japengo in Ka`anapali from Monday, Sept. 4 through Wednesday, Sept. 6. There’ll be live nightly jazz and blues tunes with both local and visiting musicians. In celebration of the upcoming Maui Jazz Fest (Sept. 7-9), Maui music lovers can get to the party early in the week for rare and intimate performances in West Maui. 5-7pm. Japengo. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-667-4909; Mauijazzandbluesfestival.com

Photo: Flickr/Dennis Skley