The 11th Annual Maui Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival will be happening at various Maui locations on Friday, April 12th, until the 14th. The weekend will showcase a variety of talented musicians (amateurs and professionals) focused on sharing the music of the Hawaiian steel guitar. There’ll be concerts, workshops, jam sessions, and more. Schedule: Friday & Saturday at the Outlets of Maui in Lahaina, and Sunday at Queen Kaahumanu Center. Go online for more info. Maui Steel Guitar Festival; 808-283-3576; MauiSteelGuitarFestival.com

photo credit Don Touchi Photos

