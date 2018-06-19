Annual Ki Ho‘alu Guitar Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

The 27th Annual Ki Ho‘alu Guitar Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, June 24th. Ki Ho‘alu (literally “loosen the key,” or slack key guitar) is a musical tradition dating back to the 19th century paniolo who would play guitar around the campfire after a day of ranch work. See an all-star lineup of Hawai‘i’s most talented guitarists grace the stage at the MACC: Makana, Brother Noland, Ola Hou (Kevin Brown and Friends), Ho‘okena, Stephen Inglis, George Kahumoku and Friends, Paul Togioka, Ian O’Sullivan, Kamuela Kahoano, Donald Kaulia, Dwight Kanae, George Kuo, Aja Gample and Emma Rose. There’ll also be island craft vendors and a variety of Maui food trucks. Free. Gates open at 12:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo credit Ben Ferrari