The 14th Annual Derek Beaty Jazz Jam is going down at Charley’s in Paia on Thursday, March 21st. Beaty was a local Maui musician in the jazz scene. He surfed on the North Shore, was a friend to many, and had some serious skills on the bass and cello. There’ll be live music with the North Shore Sextet, a group that, including Beaty, used to play weekly at the old Sand Bar in Pa‘ia. There’ll also be more special guests like Benoit Jazz Works. Don’t forget to wear your wing tip shoes! Free. 6-9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Trinity Lancaster

