Attend the 2 Year Anniversary Party with The Lamonts at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Friday, December 28th. Collect all of your fun friends and head to Front Street for a party like no other. In theme of “Dead Celebrities,” bar hoppers and partygoers are encouraged to show up in costume of their fave dead celeb. The night will feature music with The Lamonts, DJ Boomshot, and CPNuckle. 21+. 9pm-close. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Lamonts