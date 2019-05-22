The Andy McKee Hawaii Tour will land at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, May 29th. McKee is a musical virtuoso of a rare degree with his fusion of folk, blues, bluegrass, and other acoustic genres. On stage at the MACC, Maui’s music lovers can appreciate an extra special performance of acoustic guitar skills transforming into an orchestra of sound that is rarely heard in Hawaiʻi. $38, $48, $55+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

