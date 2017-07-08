Andy Mckee at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Andy Mckee will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Friday, July 14. Considered one of the finest acoustic guitarists in the world, Mckee will wow you with his ability to transform the steel string guitar into a full orchestra. His signature technique is impressive with his use of altered tunings, tapping, percussive hits and partial capos. It’s no surprise he’s amassed more than 150 million views on his YouTube channel. $38-48. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Bill Ellison