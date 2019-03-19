Ana Vidovic is performing at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, March 23rd. Vidovic is a Croatian superstar and classical guitar virtuoso. She began playing at 5 years old, and at 13 she was the youngest student at the the prestigious National Musical Academy in Zagreb. Here is a rare musical treat to experience on Maui! $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

