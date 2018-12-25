An Intimate Evening with Mishka at Casanova Makawao

An Intimate Evening with Mishka will happen at Casanova Makawao on Saturday, December 29th. From Bermuda, Mishka is a musician, singer-songwriter, traveler, and sailor at heart. His music presents deep reflections of sound through reggae, roots, soul, and conscious Caribbean vibes. He’ll be joined on stage by Obsidian Soul featuring Nara and Tripp. 21+. $15 advance, $20 at the door. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Mishka
