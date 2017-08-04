An Evening with Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

This Thursday, Aug. 10 is billed as An Evening with Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Liebert is one of the most famous Flamenco guitarists and songwriters in the world. He’s a five-time Grammy nominee and has received nearly 40 Gold and Platinum certifications in the U.S. alone. He’ll play with his band Luna Negra (Black Moon). Concert-goers can look forward to Spanish-influenced music fused with sensual Flamenco textures. $45-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Joe Mozdzen