Amy Hanaiali’i Plays at Nalu’s South Shore Grill this Wednesday, January 30th and every Wednesday until further notice. Not only is Hanaiali’i one of the most popular female musicians in the Hawaiian music genre, she’s also been nominated five times for a Grammy award, and is an 18-time Na Hoku Hanohano winner. Enjoy dinner with your family and friends, and appreciate an intimate live music experience in South Maui. $35.00 – $65.00. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, Kihei) 808-891-8650; nalusmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Amy Hanaialii