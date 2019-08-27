Amy Hanaiali‘i: A Celebration of Kalawai‘anui at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Amy Hanaiali’i’s “A Celebration of Kalawai’anui” concert will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, August 31st. The event will celebrate Hawaiian music and culture with Amy’s beautiful voice, dancing, entertainment, and more. The evening will also feature a mesmerizing hula performance by Halau Na Kipu‘upu‘u from Waimea, under the direction of kumu hula Micah Kamohoali’i. Meet and Greet tickets are also available. $35-$65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events