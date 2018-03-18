Americana: A Concert of American Music will be at the Iao Theater on Saturday, Mar. 24 and Sunday, Mar. 25. It’s presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra, and marks the return of Audrey Luna, a soprano in the Metropolitan Opera. The program will include Copland: Rodeo, Hoe Down; Copland: Appalachian Spring; Copland: Old American Songs–Robert E. Wills and Michael Russell; Barber: Knoxville Summer of 1915, Audrey Luna and Thomson: The River Suite. $27-55. Showtimes are Saturday 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday 3-5pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com
