AMERICA at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

America (the band, not the continent) will put on a concert at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Sunday, Aug. 6. Led by Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, the Grammy winning group will perform plenty of chart-topping ’70s folk/rock ballads. This is your big chance to hear songs like “A Horse with No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “Sandman” and “Ventura Highway” live. $39-129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC
