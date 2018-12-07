Alsarah and The Nubatones at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Alsarah and The Nubatones will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, December 13th. In both modern and nostalgic genres, Alsarah and the Nubatones will fuse the sounds and styles of disparate cultures. Inspired by the pentatonic scale, the group will present a performance that blends a selection of Nubian songs from the 1970s with original and traditional music of central Sudan. $40. Half-price for kids 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC