The Aloha From Hawaii Tour will hit the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, May 5. The Green’s official “Marching Order Hawai‘i Tour” will have roots, rock and reggae. The Green will be joined by Iration, Anuhea and Jordon T. This is sure to be a Maui rager! Make sure to get your tickets early. $37-$99. Gates open at 5:30pm. Show starts at 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC/Facebook