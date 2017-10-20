The Aloha Fado Maui Tour with Ramana Vieira will happen at various venues on Maui from Thursday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 29. Vieira is an internationally acclaimed Fado artist, and she’ll be joined by Brad Bivens, Don Lax and Danny M. Enjoy an authentic spin on traditional Portuguese music for a night of romance and passion. Oct. 26: Free. 3pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Oct. 28: Free. 2:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org; Oct. 28: $15/$20. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Oct. 29: $12/$17. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Ramana Viera
