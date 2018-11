See the All Time Low at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, December 2nd. This is the All Time Low’s first show on Maui. Here’s your chance to hear this chart-topping, platinum-certified, American rock band from Maryland. The quartet is composed of the musical talents of Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick, and Rian Dawson. Go online for more info. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC