Attend the Ahumanu CD Release Party at Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday, April 20th. Originally formed in 2006, Ahumanu consists of the beauty and musical talents of Liz Morales (guitar), Marja Lehua Apisaloma (‘ukulele), and Kekai Robinson (bass). All three female musicians take turns on lead vocals, but it’s their three-part harmony that really defines their signature sound. They have performed all over the world, including the South Pacific, US West Coast, and across Hawaiʻi. Free. 8:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; ahumanu.com

photo courtesy of Kanoe Lehua

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events