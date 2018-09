Afroman will perform at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Friday, September 21st. Afroman will headline one of the hottest Maui hip hop shows of the year. He’ll be joined by Aktion Twenty Birdz, King Rippa, Poets with Power, Jahsun and Rasol, DJ Braddahtom, and PK Sounds. Get your tickets early, you are not going to want to miss this one! 21+. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATED SHOW INFORMATION

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Curtain Club