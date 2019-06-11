Maui Time

Acoustic Afternoon at Wailuku Coffee Company

Check out Acoustic Afternoon’s at Wailuku Coffee Company on Saturday, June 15th. Here’s a super opportunity to enjoy a cup of joe and a relaxing meal alongside live musicians. There’ll be an acoustic performance with Pete Sebastian and special guests like Andrea Walls on the violin and Ricardo Dioso on the classical guitar. Free. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; wailukucoffeeco.com

photo credit Moorea Thill

