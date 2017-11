The Abe Lagrimas Trio will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Nov. 16. Abe LaGrimas, Jr. is a versatile multi-instrumentalist and a Na Hoku Hanohano winner. In fact, the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has nominated him for all four of his albums. He’ll be joined on stage by Noel Okimoto on drums and Dean Taba on bass. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC