A Touch of Soul with Josh Tatofi at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

You can see Josh Tatofi in his Touch of Soul show at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Sept. 22. Born in Honolulu, Tatofi has been called the “Polynesian Luther Vandross” for his heartfelt and soulful ballads. His album, Pua Kiele, was named the Island Music Album of the Year at the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, where he also won the Male Vocalist of the Year award. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Josh Tatofi Music