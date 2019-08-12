There’s a Night of Punk and Metal at Request Music in Wailuku on Friday, August 16th. Maui punkers and metal heads of all ages are invited to a lively punk and metal show with The Minorities, Mudcorpse, and Under City. Time to lace up those combat boots and Creepers for a show like no other! $5. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Minorities-LTP

