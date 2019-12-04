Enjoy a Night of Jazz with The Benoits at Pita Paradise in Wailea on Sunday, December 8th. Husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit will present a beautiful night of dinner music for all to enjoy. Hear Angela’s soulful and sultry voice alongside Phil’s guitar virtuoso talents. Here’s a perfect place to go for a Maui date night this weekend! 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; pitaparadisehawaii.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Phil & Angela Benoit

