The super legendary Anthony Attalla will play at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, April 13. It’s a 21+ show, and all guests in attendance can expect a night of groovy, deep, Chicago house and techno music. Hosted by the Maui House Collective and The Dirty Monkey, the show will be opened by DJs Dustin Robert and Benjamin Jay.

This is an exceptional event on Maui for sure. If you do not know who Attalla is, this short article may be written just for you. If you love to dance, love good house music, and are looking for your community on Maui – enjoy!

Anthony Attalla is an internationally recognized DJ, producer, and the owner of the Incorrect Music label. Besides his own label, Attalla’s tracks have been distributed through Saved, VIVa, Relief, Snatch, Yoshitoshi, Toolroom, Suara, Kling Klong, Stereo Productions, and more. He’s charted over 100 “Top 100 Tracks” on Beatport.com, the international outlet for purchasing dance music tracks. Without a doubt, he is widely considered a tastemaker in today’s house music culture.

Attalla’s home base is Chicago, Illinois, and when he’s not visiting Maui, he tours throughout the United States, and has bookings throughout Europe, Ibiza, Mexico, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Canada.

Without getting lost in the details, let’s be super real. In the world of house music culture, the fact that Attalla is playing on Maui is huge, huge, huge.

Before Attalla arrives on Maui, he’ll be playing a party in Vancouver, British Columbia. Before that, he was in Miami for his Miami Music Week events: (1) an Incorrect showcase that he headlined with Steve Lawler, Dosem, Max Chapman, and Pirupa, and (2) his Incorrect Yacht Party that featured himself alongside Huxley, Pirate Copy, and more friends.

In America, Miami Music Week, deriving from and formerly known as Winter Music Conference, is the annual epicenter for all things regarding dance music, parties, events, culture, networking, and technology. Basically, it’s a marathon week of events and information that may or may not depict the future of dance music – it’s all perspective. One thing is for sure, during MMW/WMC (whatever you like to call it), the parties are like nothing you’d experience anywhere else in your life. The week is a non-stop collection of record label showcases, club nights, after-hour parties, and the best DJs in the world. Anthony Attalla is one of these guys!

You may be asking yourself a few questions, like “How and why is a DJ/producer like Anthony Attalla going to be on Maui?” Well, chance has it.

Attalla happened to meet Dustin Hampton of the Maui House Music Collective on the Groove Cruise this past January. After Attalla’s seven-hour set, Attalla mentioned to Hampton that he has never played on Maui and that he looked forward to visiting. Although that long-awaited visit means a hiking trip with friends and some rest and relaxation, he will also be making a super conscious contribution to Maui’s growing house music-loving community.

The Maui House Collective was formed in 2017 by a group of like-minded DJ professionals right here on Maui: Dustin Robert, Benjamin Jay, Del Sol, Scotty D, and Andrew Dana. Each DJ remains heavily influenced by their scene before living on Maui (Chicago, Portland, and LA), and they’re all house music lovers. Through a lot of service, dedication, and passion, the MHS crew has been promoting and supporting house music events on Maui with the spirit of aloha and the goal of building community.

Anthony Attalla will headline after Maui House Collective DJs take the stage at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, April 13. For more ticket information, visit the Facebook Event Page. To learn more about Anthony Attalla and to listen to Anthony Attalla, visit soundcloud.com/anthonyattalla, or facebook.com/attallaincorrect

Anthony Attalla w/ Maui House Collective

The Dirty Monkey

844 Front St., Lahaina

Saturday, April 13. 9pm-2am

Images courtesy Anthony Attalla