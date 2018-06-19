98.3 Da Jam’s Power Mix at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina 

98.3 Da Jam’s Power Mix will be at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina this Saturday, June 23rd and every Saturday until September 9th. You may have heard the radio advertisements or maybe your friends have been talking about the best late-night party on Maui’s West Side. Here’s an awesome opportunity to party, mingle with new friends and dance to top 40, house music, flashback hits and club sets. The 80s flashback happy hour starts at 7pm and there’s no cover before 9pm. 21+. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Dirty Monkey