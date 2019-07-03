60s & 70s Music Extravaganza at Nalus in Kihei

There’s a 60s & 70s Music Extravaganza at Nalus South Shore Grill in Kihei on Monday, July 8th. The evening will be a full on dedication to the music of the 1960s and ’70s with an homage to music by Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Rita Coolidge, Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, and more. Enjoy an early dinner and stay for the show! Doors open at 5pm. Show starts at 5:30pm. Nalus South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); nalusmaui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Veronica Aguilar

