5 Reasons to Go See DJ Marques Wyatt on Maui

DJ Marques Wyatt, the P.L.U.R. (Peace, Love, Unity & Respect) Pioneer is back on Maui! He’ll be arriving on Maui straight from Burning Man’s playa, burning with inspiration for an awesome night out on the dance floor with Maui’s house music heads. Here’s 5 reasons why you should be there.

#1 Marques Loves Maui

DJ Marques Wyatt has told me that every time he’s on flight to Maui he has a supernatural heart opening experience. Once here his whole being shifts. Getting away from LA will do that! Attend the show, throw him a shaka, send him a wink, give him a hug, and feel his lovingly infectious vibes for yourself.

#2 House-Education

Not sure what PLUR means? House music is more than a genre, it’s a culture that embodies the idea of peace, love, unity and respect (PLUR). Wyatt is one of the founders of this house music ethos that started at underground raves before it came mainstream. Back in the day legendary veteran disc jockey’s like ’Godfather of House’ Frankie Knuckles (Rest in Love), Tony Humphries, David Morales, Louie Vega and more set the stage for this community to flourish. PLUR a set of principles that is still relevant today. Naturally, those that love house music are ambassadors of this genre. Whether they’ve been raving since the late 80s, early 90s, or are newer to the scene, the room is going to be full of LOVE and positive vibrations.

#3 Free Shit & Safe Sex

‘Love is Love’ happens on Maui every day! Special safe sex packages will be available. Everyone loves free swag! The first 30 people through the door will receive a special gift.

#4 See Maui’s Best Female Bartender in Action

MauiTime Weekly readers voted Marlena Ramirez as the winner for the ‘2018 Best Female Bartender on Maui’ award. Come see why! She will be mixing super libations and keeping the PLUR vibes chill.

#5 House Helps Homelessness

Wyatt founded DEEP Cares to raise money for homelessness in 2014. He says, “We recently became one of the sponsors for The Skid Row Carnival of Love for the homeless here in Downtown LA. Currently, we are en route to making our philanthropic branch of DEEP (DEEP Cares) an official non-profit. I am also a vegan who believes in animal rights. I don’t believe in judging others whom aren’t, rather leading by example and trying to educate those interested.”

For more about DJ Marques Wyatt see: The P.L.U.R. Pioneer: Marques Wyatt Plays on Maui

DJ MARQUES WYATT RETURNS – Sat. Sep 8. Deep house music legend Marques Wyatt returns to Maui for another epic show. Opening set by DJ Andrew Dana. 21+. $25 pre-sale tickets are available on Eventbrite. 9pm-2am. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com