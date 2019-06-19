The 28th Annual Ki Ho’alu Guitar Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, June 23rd. As always, this family-friendly event invites everyone to attend. This year’s performances include include Halemanu, Lance Takamiya, Brother Noland, Danny Carvalho, Wilson Kanakaole, Tavana, Dwight Kanae, John Keanaaina, Ka‘eo, Kamuela Kahoano, Kevin Brown, Aja Gample, Jonah Domingo, George Kuo, and more. There’ll also be island crafters, local arts and crafts, food trucks, and vendors. Free. Gates open at 12:30pm. Show starts at 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Amity Mason

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events