There’s a 25th Anniversary Celebration of Community at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, November 24th. All are invited to celebrate community with live performances by Australia’s Strange Fruit, HAPA, Henry Kapono, Willie K, Zenshin Daiko, and the King Kekaulike Na Ali‘i Big Band. There’ll also be tasty local food, a birthday cake, and an exciting fireworks finale. Free. 4pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

