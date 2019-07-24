2019 Mayjah Rayjah at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The 2019 Mayjah Rayjah Music Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, July 26th and Saturday, July 27th. The two-day festival will feature an incredible lineup of both local and internationally renowned musicians and recording artists. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley will headline on Friday night, and SOJA will headline on Saturday. Go online for a full lineup and tickets. $49/GA per night; $129/VIP per night. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

