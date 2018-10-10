15th Anniversary Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort 

The 15th Anniversary of the Slack Key Show will be at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, October 17th. George Kahumoku Jr. (Hawaii’s Renaissance Man) and his slack key ‘ohana (Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Wainani Kealoha) will present an amazing evening of Hawaiian music. Special guests include Grammy Award-winner Daniel Ho, and slack key and lap steel guitarist Sonny Lim. A pre-show dinner package is available for Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required. $37.99 – $95. 6:45pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapi‘ilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com
photo courtesy Patti Link
