Zombieland: Double Tap comes out Tomorrow! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 17th-October 23rd, 2019

NEW MOVIES

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP – R – Action/Comedy – Woody Harrelson and his motley crew of zombie apocalypse survivors go out on the American road again and kick ass in this zombie satire. 100 min.

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – PG – Action/Adventure – Has Angelina Jolie’s black hearted evil witch met her match in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith? The moors are buzzing with intrigue, with Elle Fanning playing the grown-up cursed princess just tryin’ to catch her prince. 118 min.

RAM DASS: BECOMING NOBODY – NR – Documentary – Exploring the philosophy of Maui’s Ram Dass through discussions with filmmaker Jamie Catto, while also reflecting on his history and life. Many scenes filmed at Ram Dass’ Maui home. 81 min

THE THING (1982) – HORROR FEST – R – Horror – The king of horror John Carpenter takes Antartica on! Something alien that mimics human bodies is stirring up some shit at a fucking freezing outpost, can Kurt Russel kill it? 109 min.

NOW PLAYING

ABOMINABLE – PG – Animation – Dreamworks presents a hero’s journey with Yi, a young Chinese girl, who finds a Yeti in her secret hideout at promises to take him home. Yi teams up with a couple of other kids and their adventure takes them through nature, sans their handheld devices. Directed and written by Jill Culton. 95 min.

AD ASTRA – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Drama – Brad Pitt is The Astronaut who has to unravel the spine tingling mystery and save the world from his dad in the outer reaches of our solar system. 125 min.

ADDAMS FAMILY PG – Animated/Comedy – Creepy fun for the whole family! Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Granny go up against a shady real estate agent who wants them out of the hood. 85min.

DOWNTON ABBEY – PG – I’ve got 99 problems, but what rich white land barons do when the royals come to town circa 1927, isn’t one. 122 min.

GEMINI MAN PG13- Action/Sci-Fi- What happens when Will Smith is cloned and the young Will Smith is sent to kill old Will Smith. At least one Will Smith is bound to survive.115min.

HUSTLERS – R – Constance Wu, J.Lo, and Cardi B put on thongs, jump on the pole, and extract dolla dolla bills from greedy horny Wall Street dudes. Hey, this is a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article. OKURRR. 110 min.

IT CHAPTER TWO – R – Horror – The Losers Club returns to Derry after 27 years… but so does IT. Hide yo’ kids. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. 169 min.

JEXI R-Comedy- Adam Devine stars as the dumbshit dependent upon his handheld device, only thing is his “Siri” has serious control issues. 84 min

JOKER-R-Crime/Drama/Thriller -Joaquin Pheonix may be the creepiest Joker ever. DC’s latest antihero is Arthur Fleck downtrodden citizen of Gotham that decends into diaboloical deeds. 121min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

RAMBO LAST BLOOD – R – Action – Stallone’s badass, bloody, booby-trappin’ character Rambo dusts off the cobwebs and goes another round. 89 min.

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Abominable – PG – THU 11:10 1:20 3:35 5:50 8:00 FRI-SAT 11:00 1:10 3:25 5:40 7:50 10:00 SUN-TUE 11:00 1:10 3:25 5:40 7:50 WED 12:10 2:25 4:40

Ad Astra -R- THU 11:10 1:50 4:30

Addams Family PG -THU 11:00 11:45 1:00 1:45 3:00 3:45 5:45 7:45 FRI-SAT 11:45 1:45 3:45 5:45 7:45 9:45 SUN-WED 11:45 1:45 3:45 5:45 7:45

Gemini R-THU 11:00 1:40 4:20 5:10 7:00 7:45 FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40 SUN-WED 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00

Joker-R-THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:10 FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:10 9:45 SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:10

The Thing-R-WED 7:30

Zombieland 2: Double Tap-NR-THU 7:15 FRI-SAT 10:35 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45 SUN-WED 10:35 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Abominable -PG- THU 11:35 1:25 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20

Addams Family-PG- THU 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25 FRI-SAT 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25 9:00 10:40 SUN-WED 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25

Gemini R-THU 1:20 3:30 4:20 6:30 7:15 9:25 FRI-SAT 1:20 3:30 4:20 6:30 7:20 9:30 10:00 12:10 SUN-TUE 1:20 3:30 4:20 6:30 7:20 9:30 WED 1:20 3:30 4:20 6:30

Joker-R-THU 1:00 3:15 4:00 6:15 7:00 9:15 FRI-SAT 1:00 3:15 4:00 6:15 7:10 9:25 9:50 12:05 SUN-WED 1:00 3:15 4:00 6:15 7:10 9:25

Melificent-PG-FRI-SAT 1:00 3:12 4:10 6:22 7:00 9:12 9:45 11:57 SUN-WED 1:00 3:12 4:10 6:22 7:00 9:12 THU 1:00 3:12 4:10 6:22 7:00 9:12

Ram Das: Becoming Nobody-NR- SAT 10:30 11:51 WED 7:30 8:51

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time