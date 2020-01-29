Weathering With You debuts on Maui! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 30th-February 5th, 2020

NEW MOVIES

GRETEL & HANSEL-PG-13-Horror- Fairy tale turned grim as two starving children head to the woods only to be tempted by an evil witch. 87 min



JOJO RABBIT-PG-13-Comedy, Drama, War-What if you were a 10 year old German boy and Hitler was your imaginary friend? Its all fun and games till you discover something hidden in the basement. 108 min.



WEATHERING WITH YOU (2020)-PG-13-Animated, Drama, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- An elegant anime about a new kid in Tokyo who befriends a girl with weather magic. English Subtitles. 111 min

PLAYING NOW



1917-R-Drama, Action-Two World War I soldiers are assigned a nearly impossible mission but thousands of lives depend on it. Hold on to your seat! 120 min.



BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Who better to play two grown men playing bad boy cops than Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 124 min.



BLIND EYES OPENED-NR-Concert/Special Events-Christian documentary delving into the dark business of sex trafficking and how Christianity is changing the lives of the survivors. 115 min



DOLITTLE (2020)-PG Action/Adventure, Comedy, Family. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the Dr. with an unfortunate British accent, who can speak to animals. 106 min.

FROZEN II-G-What is up with Elsa’s crazy cold powers anyway? Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff have to travel into an enchanted forest to save the kingdom from another mystical threat. 114 min.



FROZEN 2 SING-A-LONG-PG Animated, Comedy, Family. It’s just like Frozen plus karaoke. Attend at your own risk. 104 min.



FORD V FERRARI-PG-13-Action/Adventure, Drama-Based on the true story of two white dudes who built a phenomenal race car in ‘66. 152 min



THE GENTLEMEN-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- Guy Ritchies’ latest offering featuring a lot of mostly white male British gangsters and guns. What a surprise. 103 min



JOKER-R-Crime/Drama/Thriller -Joaquin Pheonix may be the creepiest Joker ever. DC’s latest antihero is Arthur Fleck downtrodden citizen of Gotham that decends into diaboloical deeds. 121min.



JUMANJI PG-13-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart team up to play the twisted game of Jumanji again, but this time they are in the snowy mountains. 114 min



JUST MERCY-PG-13-Drama-Based on the true story of how renown civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson worked to get a wrongfully incarcerated prisoner off of death row in racist Alabama. 136 min



KNIVES OUT-PG-13-Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- A star-studded cast plays whodunit when a famous crime novelist dies and Daniel Craig shows up as the detective hired to solve the mystery. 131 min.



THE LAST FULL MEASURE-R-Drama, War-Imagine discovering a high level military conspiracy in Operation Abeline amidst trying to get a medal 30 years after a Vietnam hero sacrificed his life to save more than 60 men. A true story. 110 min



LIKE A BOSS-R-Comedy- Tiffany Haddish co-stars with Rose Byrne as a cosmetics moguls who are selling out to the man. 83 min



LITTLE WOMEN (2019)-PG-Drama, Romance-We can’t get enough of telling this classic tale of four women by Louisa May Alcott. This is the latest installment. 135 min.



ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD-R-Comedy, Drama, Suspense/Thriller- In case you slept through this Tarantino jewel the first time, it’s back in theatres for a limited showing. 159 min



QUEZON’S GAME-NR-An untold chapter in Philippine history of how Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon stood against Nazi Germany and welcomed Jewish immigrants into their country. 125 min.



THE RHYTHM SECTION-R-Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller – Love a good revenge story? Blake Lively stars as a mother scorned, who exacts an elaborate and violent scheme on the conspirators who took her family. 109 min.



SPIES IN DISGUISE-PG-Action/Adventure, Animated, Comedy, Family-Will Smith and Tom Holland play the animated agent and tech designer about to see the tables turned on them. 102 min



STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) PG-13-Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- People are freaking out over the fact that Palpitine is back. The Resistance is up against the New Order in the final chapter of Skywalker done by JJ Abrams. 2 hr 35 min



THE TURNING (2020)-PG-13-Drama, Horror, Suspense/Thriller-Mackenzie Davis stars as the governess schnookered into watching some really evil children. 95 min



UNDERWATER-PG-13-Action/Adventure, Drama, Horror, Suspense/Thriller- A PG-13 horror starring Kirsten Stewart battling demons 3 miles below the ocean surface? Will if float or just sink to the bottom of the sea? 95 min



For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments