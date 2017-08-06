‘The Roots of Ulu’ Documentary at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The documentary The Roots of ‘Ulu will be shown at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 12. The film is a cultural journey of wonder that begins with stories of the Polynesian voyaging canoes that first brought ‘ulu to Hawaii from Tahiti. The documentary offers an in-depth look at efforts made by native Hawaiian practitioners, medical specialists and agricultural experts to preserve the ‘ulu tree. $10. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Matt Yamashita