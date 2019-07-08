The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Film Screening at Consolidated Theatres Ka’ahumanu

‘The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018’ Film Screening will be at Consolidated Theatres Ka’ahumanu on Thursday, July 11th. The film is about The Cure, one of the world’s greatest live bands, as they take the stage on a perfect July evening in London’s Hyde Park in 2018 to deliver a set of songs celebrating four decades of music making. It’s directed by Tim Pope, and will be featured in 4K. 7pm. Consolidated Ka’ahumanu, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); fandango.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Cure

