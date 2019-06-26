The Cat Returns: Studio Ghibli Fest at Consolidated Ka’ahumanu Theater 

‘The Cat Returns: Studio Ghibli Fest’ will be at Consolidated Ka’ahumanu Theater on Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd. The Cat Returns (2015) is about a high school student named Harzu. Harzu rescues a cat that was almost run over by a truck. Then, she discovers that the cat is actually a prince. Together, they travel to the Cat Kingdom. Watch the film for lots of feline adventure and magic! Dubbed in English from Japanese. Find tickets online. Showtimes are 7/2: 7pm; 7/3: 11am & 7pm. Consolidated Ka‘ahumanu 6, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); fandango.com/the-cat-returns-2015-64489/movie-overview

photo courtesy of Facebook/Consolidated Ka’ahumanu

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events